Kendra Wilkinson Says Balancing Her Job and Parenting Is 'Hard Work' on Kendra Sells Hollywood

Kendra Wilkinson is working on becoming a better mom as she steps into her latest role as a real estate agent.

In an exclusive clip from her new Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, airing Wednesday, the former Girls Next Door star, 36, has a chat with her daughter Alijah Mary, 7, before tucking her into bed. As she expresses her love for the 7-year-old, she gets candid about her desire to do better as a mother.

"Do you know how special you are? Do you know how much I love you?" Wilkinson asks Alijah, who nods in response.

"Balancing work and kids is hard work but I'm 36 now, not 19 — the girl you saw dancing around on the tables — anymore. I'm not," the former Playboy model says in a confessional. "I have a different mind frame."

Wilkinson adds, "I want to respect myself. I want to love myself. I want to take care of my two kids. I want to be a little bit more disciplined."

Along with Alijah, Wilkinson is also mom to 11-year-old son Hank Jr. — both of whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Elsewhere in the clip, Wilkinson, who is on a journey to become a top-selling real estate agent, says she's working hard with her "first real client" so she can make her children proud.

"It's so important for me to succeed...because I would love to come home and tell my kids that I did something right," she says in another confessional. "That would make mine and my kids' world."