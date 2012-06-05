Kendra Wilkinson: Eating Placenta 'Sounds Sickening'

"All I have to say is, 'Are we Hannibal Lecter or something?'" she says. "What is in it to eat a placenta? I think that sounds sickening."

Kendra Wilkinson has never been one to avoid speaking her mind, and she’s not about to start, even when it comes to motherhood.

“Something I truly want to do and be a part of is a talk about being a mom and relating to other moms,” she tells PEOPLE of Around the Clock, a new Web series that features her, Laila Ali, Ali Landry, Camila Alves and Dooce.com‘s Heather Armstrong discussing their parenting preferences, including on such tricky subjects as eating placenta.

While the show aims to bring mothers together and help foster relatablity among its stars and viewers, Wilkinson, 26, says the opposite has actually happened.

“What’s interesting is that we don’t relate,” she says. “I’ve learned a lot being a part of the panel. I learned a lot about myself, about what I’m doing,” adding that for her, the issue of child discipline was a hot-button one.

“There are some people out in the world that are traumatized from being spanked as a child, and I really feel for them,” she says, “but there are also a lot of people out there that embrace being spanked as a child and say, ‘If it wasn’t for my mom spanking my ass, I wouldn’t be who I am today.’ I see the glass half-full.”

The Kendra on Top star also credits her own mom with inspiring some of her current parenting philosophies.

“My mom, when I was a child, wanted me to live and learn. She wanted me out of the house early and I’ve applied that,” she says, noting that son Hank IV, 2, is now gearing up for preschool.

“What she did was right. I want little Hank to get out of the house. I feel more guilty about him being in the house than I do him leaving me. I don’t want to coop him up, I don’t want to shelter him.”

“He’s a like a sponge,” she continues. “He’s talking, full-on, he understands everything. He loves sports, just like us. We’re guiding him in a healthy, active lifestyle, and he’s definitely loving it and learning it and wanting to take part in it.”

Kendra on Top premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on WE, while Around the Clock can be found on YouTube.