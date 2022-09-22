Kendra Scott Recalls Son's 'Traumatic' Ski Accident that Left Her at His Bedside for Weeks

Kendra Scott is opening up about the most difficult moment of her life as a mom.

In an exclusive clip from Friday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Scott revealed that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after one of her three sons, Beck, got into a ski accident in 2018.

Scott, who appeared on the show to discuss her memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, recalled waking up during the night sweating, and going into her teenage sons' rooms to "check on them like they're babies."

"After you go through something like that as a mother and you do feel so helpless, I realized when I got back from that anytime the boys would do anything I would almost be just clenched with fear," she shared.

After a while, Scott mentioned her fears to her doctor, who informed her it was PTSD, which she felt didn't make sense because she wasn't the one who experienced the traumatic incident — the ski accident — itself.

"He said, 'but you experienced every moment of that terror as a mother.'"

Though she was skeptical at first, she grew to understand that was what she was experiencing.

"It was traumatic, and sometimes it's not necessarily just the one that goes through it. It's the ones that have to be there right with them, and that fear of anything happening to your kids is the scariest fear of all," she shared.

"I wanted to put myself in his bed every single day and take away his pain, and all I could do is be there to soothe him."

Scott said that Beck, now 18, spent 28 days in the hospital and that during that time, she slept in a hospital bed next to him, never leaving his side.

"I built my company on family first," Scott explained. "Kade was a baby when I started and I wanted to be a present mom. I wanted to be there for my kids' firsts and I wanted to create a culture within our company that did the same thing. So when Beck was hurt, the only place I was going to be — and everybody knew it — was next to his bedside."

In addition to Beck shares son Kade, 20 with ex John Scott. She shares son Grey, 9, with ex Matt Davis.