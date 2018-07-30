Kendall Jenner Has a 'Really Special Connection' with Niece Stormi: She's 'So Comfortable with Me'

Kendall Jenner isn’t playing favorites when it comes to her nieces and nephews, but she does have an extra-special bond with one of them.

The 22-year-old supermodel opened up to PEOPLE on Sunday about her rapidly growing family at the City of Hope “If Only” Texas hold ’em charity poker tournament in Los Angeles, revealing she and her 5-month-old niece Stormi have formed quite the close relationship.

“I love all of my nieces and nephews — I like that I can give them back,” she said with a laugh, adding of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, “But I do feel … a really special connection to Stormi.”

“I don’t know if it’s that Kylie is my little sister, but I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting, and [Stormi] was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy,” added Kendall.

As far as the pressure to have children (Kendall is the only sibling out of her four sisters and brother Rob Kardashian not to have a child yet), she knows she’s “still young” and isn’t in a rush to become a mom just yet.

“I still have years that I want to spend for myself for a little while, but more power to [Kylie], man, she is built for this, she is an incredible mom,” Kendall said. “There are parts of me that go in and out of [wanting a baby], but I am so okay right now just to live my life. Maybe I’ll have a kid in a couple of years … ”

“You’ve got time,” piped in mom Kris Jenner. “I had a baby at your age, 22, and I had a baby at 41. So pick a number.”

In a photo shoot and interview for Vogue‘s April cover, Kendall opened up about becoming an aunt once again, admitting that it was “different” seeing Kylie become a mom than it has been with her other siblings.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” explained the model and reality star.

“We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,” she added. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”