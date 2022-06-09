Kendall Jenner remains the only sister out of her siblings to not have a child of her own

Kendall Jenner Says Shopping for Sister Kylie's Baby Gift 'Feels Real': 'The Day Is Coming for Me'

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City.

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City.

Kendall Jenner is thinking about her future as a parent.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old went shopping with Khloé Kardashian to buy a baby gift for her then-pregnant sister Kylie Jenner. During the outing to the Juvenile Shop in Los Angeles, Kendall said shopping for a little one "feels real for me these days."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't believe there's another kid. It's just so many kids," Kendall said while driving with Khloé to the store.

At the time of filming the episode, Kylie was expecting her second baby with Travis Scott. Kendall remains the only sister out of her siblings to not have a child of her own.

"I am so excited to be an aunt again," Kendall said in a confessional. "I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point. But it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become it's really cool."

While browsing the baby store, Kendall admitted to Khloé, "Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Being 26, it feels a little more real for me," she added.

"Twenty-six? Kendall, that's not old to have a baby," Khloé, 37, quipped.

During last week's episode of the Hulu show, Kris Jenner, 66, spoke to Kendall about the possibility of having a child, telling the model, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."

Kendall immediately choked on her water at her mom's suggestion, telling Kris that she was making her "uncomfortable."

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom.

"I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," she explained in a confessional. "I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now.

Kris, who is already grandma to 11 grandchildren, went on to remind Kendall that her "[egg] count goes down a little bit" with "every year that goes by."

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner Victor Boyko/Getty

To get a second opinion, Kris called up gynecologist Dr. A, who has been helping Kourtney Kardashian on her fertility journey.

"For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they're not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing," Dr. A said over the phone. "It would be a good time to freeze eggs ... The younger you are, the better the quality."

"I think it's unanimous. We're gonna have a baby," Kris teased after the phone call.

Kendall, who enjoys playing aunt to her many nieces and nephews, has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since the summer of 2020.