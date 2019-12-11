Kendall Jenner Says Brother Rob Kardashian Is the Best Parent of Her Siblings

Rob Kardashian may have come second on Dancing with the Stars, but he placed first in another major competition on Tuesday night.

During a visit to The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Rob’s sister Kendall Jenner ranked him as the best parent of all of her siblings — placing the 32-year-old above sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

“I’d say that Rob is No. 1,” Kendall, 24, told The Late, Late Show‘s guest host (and her ex) Harry Styles, noting Rob’s close relationship to his 2-year-old daughter Dream Renée. “He’s so good to his daughter!”

Despite Rob being on top, Kendall stressed that all of her siblings are “amazing” parents.

“They actually all are amazing,” Kendall said. “They really are. Like, can’t make it up! They are, I swear!”

Still, seeing as she and Styles were playing The Late, Late Show‘s game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” — and with the threat of having to drink 1,000-year-old egg nog if she didn’t — Kendall took the time to rank the rest of her siblings based on their parenting skills.

“It would be like, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney,” she said, laughing in embarrassment. “They’re all amazing!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Kendall Jenner

RELATED: The Kardashians’ Musings on Motherhood: From Breastfeeding to Boundaries and Everything In Between

Kendall has a total of 10 nieces and nephews, including Dream — who Rob, 32 shares with his ex, Blac Chyna, 31.

Kim, 39, has four kids with husband and rapper Kanye West, 42: daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 7-month-old Psalm.

Behind her is Kourtney, 40, with three kids. She and ex Scott Disick, 36, co-parent daughter Penelope, 7, and sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

Both Khloé, 35, and Kylie, 22, each have one child, both girls. Khloé is mom to 1-year-old True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, 28. Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, 28, have daughter Stormi, who turns 2 in February.

RELATED: Watch Khloé Kardashian Eat a Fish Eye to Avoid Answering If She Thinks O.J. Did It

Image zoom Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and her kids Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their kids Kourtney Kardashian

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Though she’s the only one without kids, Kendall doesn’t seem to be rushing to start a family anytime soon.

In March 2018, she made it clear that she was sticking to just being an aunt for the time being.

“I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t, I don’t,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer.”

“But it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back,” Kendall added jokingly. “They’re all really cute.”

In the meantime, Kendall continues to poke fun at herself for being the only one out of her sisters without a baby.

Just last month, while surrounded by her nieces and nephews, Jenner joked that she and friend Fai Khadra should start a family of their own — something many of Kendall’s family members fully supported.