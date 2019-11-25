Kendall Jenner Bonds with Her Nephews — and Jokes About 'Starting a Family' with Fai Khadra

Does Kendall Jenner have baby fever?

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old supermodel shared a smattering of photos showing her bonding with sister Kim Kardashian West‘s sons: Psalm, 6 months, and his big brother Saint, who turns 4 next month.

In the first snapshot, Jenner holds Psalm and gazes down adoringly at him. She and Saint cut up in the second and third photos, with the little boy seemingly doing some acrobatics in his aunt’s arms. The last image, a mirror selfie, sees Jenner holding Psalm as her friend Fai Khadra captures the moment on camera.

“Everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say ‘I’ ✋🏼,” Jenner captioned her post — which was commented on by both Khadra (who left a family emoji) and many of Jenner’s family members.

“I,” wrote both Kylie and Kris Jenner, the latter adding a heart-eyes emoji, while Kardashian West, 39, dropped a resounding “I” of her own finished up with multiple exclamation points.

“IIIIIII MEEEEE I SAY YES I DOOO,” pal Hailey Baldwin wrote in four separate comments, while Gigi Hadid simply left an eyeball emoji.

While Jenner hasn’t revealed a romance between herself and Khadra, she hung out with the 28-year-old model and musician to celebrate her 24th birthday earlier this month.

Days after her big birthday bash in West Hollywood, the supermodel kept the celebrations going when she and pals including Khadra and Tyler the Creator learned how to drift on a racetrack.

In one video, Jenner and her friends went for a ride in the car as they threw their hands in the air in exhilaration. A photo showed Jenner smiling in the passenger seat while her pals sat in the back.

“Yesterday we all took our cars to the track and i learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this s— makes me happy,” Jenner captioned her Instagram post.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner's drifting excursion Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner has poked fun at herself in the past for being the only one out of her sisters without a baby, but in March 2018, she made it clear that she was drawing the line at being an aunt for the time being.

“I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t, I don’t,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer.”

“But it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back,” Jenner added jokingly.

“They’re all really cute,” she admitted of her nieces and nephews. “It adds a lot of pressure.”