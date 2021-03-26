Watch Kendall Jenner Get Schooled in Diaper Changing with Malika Haqq's Son Ace on KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq asked if Kendall Jenner if she knew how to change a diaper after the supermodel expressed interest in possibly having kids soon

Kendall Jenner is getting some motherhood 101 lessons!

During Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the supermodel, 25, shared that she had baby fever seeing her siblings and friends becoming parents. Sister Khloé Kardashian and pal Malika Haqq took it upon themselves to give Kendall a taste of being a mom by leaving her to babysit Malika's son Ace Flores, who's now 1 year old.

"I literally already don't know what to do," Kendall jokes when handed baby Ace in one scene.

"Do you know how to change a baby with a penis?" inquires Khloé, 36, to which Kendall responds, "I've seen it [done before]."

Malika then gave Kendall a tip for changing a baby boy's diaper. "Make sure, with a penis, you've gotta put that thing down because it will—," begins Malika, before Kendall interjects, "What do you mean 'down'?"

"You physically have to take his penis and push it down and put the diaper over it. Because if it's aiming up, it'll shoot right out the diaper," explains the mom. "And when it gets erect, he's about to pee on you."

Kendall is speechless. In her confessional, she says, "There's a lot of information being thrown at me. It's okay. If my sisters can do it, I can do it too. I just have to keep baby alive."

On Twitter, Khloé, who is mom to daughter True, who turns 3 next month, joked that she "didn't know you had to put a boys penis down or they're gonna Pee on you LOL."

Later in the episode, "Auntie Kenny" also dabbled in looking after toddlers, watching True, plus Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 22 months, during playtime while her sisters spent relaxation time away from the kids.

Live-tweeting the episode's premiere, mom Kris Jenner supported Kendall's endeavors with the little ones by tweeting, "You got this!!! @KendallJenner," adding a baby bottle emoji.

Kendall quickly laughed about the post, telling her mom it looks as if she inadvertently made a pregnancy announcement. "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!" she joked back on Twitter.