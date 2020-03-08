Kendall Jenner Jokingly Gives Thumbs Up to 'Still No Kids' During Trip with Sisters and Their Kids

Kendall Jenner has no issues being the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling who isn’t a parent.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old model shared an Instagram Story from her family vacation to Palm Springs, California, and joked about not having kids, unlike her famous sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In the video, Kendall panned the camera to show her sisters running around with their kids in the pool as she smiled and gave a thumbs up.

“Still no kids,” Kendall captioned the clip of Khloé running with daughter True, Kylie cheering on daughter Stormi and Kim’s kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, in the background.

Kendall has been seen spending time with her nieces and nephews in footage that the famous family has shared throughout the trip. In one of Kardashian West’s Instagram Stories, Kendall could be seen bonding with youngest nephew Psalm, who was sitting on her lap.

Kylie, Khloé, Kourtney and Scott Disick also joined in on the family fun, all posting footage on social media from the family getaway.

Although Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without kids, Kris Jenner recently mentioned that motherhood could possibly be in Kendall’s near future.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 27, Kris, 64, was asked during a game of “Keeping Up with the Blank” which of her six kids will have a child next.

“Kourtney,” Kris replied quickly, before pausing to amend her answer: “Or maybe Kylie. What do you think? I think Kourtney … maybe Kendall!”

Kendall has poked fun at herself in the past for being the only one out of her sisters without a baby, but in March 2018, she made it clear that she was drawing the line at being an aunt for the time being.

“I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t, I don’t,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer.”

“But it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back,” Jenner added jokingly.

“They’re all really cute,” she admitted of her nieces and nephews. “It adds a lot of pressure.”