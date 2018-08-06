Kenan Thompson and Wife Christina Evangeline Welcome Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline.

The Saturday Night Live star and model Evangeline welcomed their second child, PEOPLE confirms.

The baby girl’s name is Gianna Michelle and she weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces at birth, TMZ reported.

The couple also shares 4-year-old daughter Georgia Marie.

The Emmy nominee, 40, and Evangeline, 29, kept quiet about the first part of their pregnancy, but the mom excitedly posted about their new addition on Instagram just five days before her due date.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited,” she captioned the boomerang video of her baby bump on July 27.

The dad life suits Thompson, which he recently discussed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in May 2018. “Kids are hilarious,” he said. “They say the darndest things, but that’s just because they don’t really know what they’re saying, and that just makes much more funniness happen.”

Kenan Thompson and daughter Georgia Marie Chloe Rice/Getty

RELATED: Kenan Thompson Opens Up About Family and Fatherhood: ‘It Feels Like Christmas All the Time’

He also shared a sweet story about watching Georgia grow up.

“I remember my buddy sent her a bicycle, and I thought it was way too early,” he recalled. “Now she’s just whipping around on that bike like it’s nothing and I’m like, ‘I remember when you didn’t understand what pedaling was.'”

RELATED: Kenan Thompson on Why He Isn’t Retiring From SNL Anytime Soon: ‘There’s No Reason for Me to Run Out the Door’

He added, “Now it’s just like, ‘Dad, can I ride my bike?’ I’m like, ‘Of course you can, you blessed child. Of course.’ You just sit there and watch your magic living its life and it’s unbelievable. Home life is a beautiful thing.”

Thompson is Saturday Night Live‘s longest running cast member with 15 seasons under his belt. He also opened to PEOPLE about his long tenure on the hit sketch series, asserting, “I’m going to try to make that record as long as possible.”

“There’s no reason for me to run out the door. I feel very lucky.”