The Saturday Night Live star's baby girl was born Friday in N.Y.C

Kenan Thompson has many more late nights ahead of him – he’s officially a daddy!

The Saturday Night Live star, 36, welcomed daughter Georgia Marie Thompson with wife Christina Evangeline on Friday morning in New York City, reports TMZ. Their little one weighed in at 6 lbs.

It’s the first child for the couple, who married in November 2011.

Evangeline took to Instagram to show off their new addition. “We’re just really sleepy,” she captioned an aww-out-loud selfie.