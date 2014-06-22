Kenan Thompson Welcomes Daughter Georgia Marie
The Saturday Night Live star's baby girl was born Friday in N.Y.C
Kenan Thompson has many more late nights ahead of him – he’s officially a daddy!
The Saturday Night Live star, 36, welcomed daughter Georgia Marie Thompson with wife Christina Evangeline on Friday morning in New York City, reports TMZ. Their little one weighed in at 6 lbs.
It’s the first child for the couple, who married in November 2011.
Evangeline took to Instagram to show off their new addition. “We’re just really sleepy,” she captioned an aww-out-loud selfie.
“I’m about to be a daddy. Papa Kenan! I am terrified,” Thompson joked during a March visit to the Late Night with Seth Meyers studio. “I don’t know what to do with babies. I plan to be at the casino when she’s giving birth, like old schoolin’ it.”