Kelsey Nixon opens up about the "sacredness and specialness" of welcoming her daughter via surrogate

Kelsey Nixon Says There Was 'Anxiety' Before Daughter's Birth: 'We Had Had So Much Trauma'

Kelsey Nixon‘s baby girl is making her television debut Wednesday on the Rachael Ray Show, and the tears are flowing — but not from the baby!

Rachael Ray can’t help but get emotional while greeting Nixon and Nora Elizabeth, who was born via gestational surrogate on Nov. 21.

The Kelsey’s Essentials and Kelsey’s Homemade host talks about her family’s new addition, telling Ray, “She is so special.”

“I can’t tell you how wonderful it feels to have her here in my arms,” says Nixon, 32.

Nixon and husband Robby Egan welcomed their daughter after heartbreak: their son Leo died due to complications a month after his birth in 2015. They also have a 4-year-old son, Oliver.

Egan’s sister was the one to carry the couple’s baby. They opted to use a surrogate after two “very complicated pregnancies,” Nixon had previously told Ray.

“There was some anxiety leading up to the day just because we had had so much trauma related to the births in the past,” Nixon admits to Ray about Nora’s birthday. “But for one word to describe that birth experience was just joyous.”

She adds, “The sacredness and specialness that we felt in the room that day when she joined the world was unlike anything else.”