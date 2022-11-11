Kelsey Grammer Admits to 'Some Failings' in Relationships with His Kids: 'Trying to Sort Them Out'

Kelsey Grammer tells PEOPLE why being a dad to his seven kids has "never been better" than it is at this stage of his life

By Mary Park
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 04:38 PM
Jude Gordon Grammer, Mason Olivia Grammer and Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer with son Jude and daughter Mason. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty

Kelsey Grammer has gone through a journey as a father of seven.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Gala on Thursday evening, the Frasier alum opened up about how his kids are a "big part" of this chapter of his life.

"I work on a lot of things. I like the idea of being sort of a magnet. Try this, try that. Some of them don't work out, some of them don't," he said.

"Kids are a big part of it now," he continued, admitting he's dealing with "some failings" in the middle of his relationships with his older children.

The 67-year-old actor is father to Auden, 5, Kelsey, 7, and Faith, 9 with wife Kayte Walsh. He shares son Jude Gordon, 18, and Mason Olivia, 21, with ex-wife Camille Grammer. He is also dad to actress Greer Grammer, 30, with Barrie Buckner, and 39-year-old Spencer with ex Doreen Alderman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelsey Grammer
Rich Polk/Getty

"I'm trying to iron it out now. Trying to sort them out," he tells PEOPLE of his relationship with his older children, though not specifying which, adding that he remembers them being "great people" their whole lives.

"They're beautiful too. I remember them when they were little and I know they were great people. So whatever they're going through now, can't tarnish that. They're still in there," he continued. "The good person's in there."

That said, Grammer thinks fatherhood has "never been better."

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 8, 2018
Matthew Eisman/Getty

"It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids," he added.

The actor looks forward to returning to his iconic character in the upcoming Frasier reboot heading to Paramount+, revealing on an episode of The Talk earlier this summer that the script is "pretty good."

"We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good," he told host Akbar Gbajabiamila. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy."

Related Articles
Luke Bryan Family
Luke Bryan Says Both of His Kids Were 'Conceived' on a Tour Bus
Siesta Key Juliette and Kelsey
Juliette Porter Says Kelsey Owens 'Wasn't Fired' from 'Siesta Key' : 'Two Sides to Every Story'
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer Says the Script for the 'Frasier' Reboot's First Episode Is 'In the Final Stages'
ryan phillippe weighs in on whether his kids look like him or reese witherspoon: 'isn't it obvious'
Ryan Phillippe Weighs in on Whether His Kids Look Like Him or Reese Witherspoon
michael ray and tim mcgraw
Michael Ray Can't Wait to Play Boots & Brews with Tim McGraw: 'I'm Like a Giddy 13-Year-Old Kid'
Maci Bookout McKinney and son Bentley https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg3XbxbsRXY/
Maci Bookout Says Teen Years with Son Bentley Are an 'Absolute Blast' and an 'Absolute Struggle'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Says He 'Never Imagined' Son Would Play Football: 'Great Highlights of My Life'
Tom Brady high school interview, Jack Brady
Watch a Teen Tom Brady Cite a Strength in Himself as a Quarterback That He Now Sees in Son Jack
Brandon Jenner new music
Brandon Jenner Talks Co-Parenting, Reveals His Kids Are 'Always Asking for Dada's Songs'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Colin Hanks
Colin Hanks on How Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are as Grandparents: They Give a 'Lot of Sugar'
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Admits He Was 'Selfish' in Past Relationships: 'I'm Calmer Than I Used to Be'
Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset Says His 5 Kids Are a 'Priority' and He's 'Blessed' with Cardi B Who Treats Them as 'Hers'
Ben Stiller arrives at the celebration for Apple TV+'s "Severance" at Nobu Malibu on August 07, 2022 in Malibu, California.
Ben Stiller's Kids Act as 'Focus Group' for New 'Severance' Episodes, but Hate the Spoilers
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Ex Nate Addresses Whether He Dated 2 Women at Once: 'I'm Deeply Sorry'
Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Adele Says She 'Definitely Wants More Kids' After Her Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm a Matriarch'