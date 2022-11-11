Kelsey Grammer Admits to 'Some Failings' in Relationships with His Kids: 'Trying to Sort Them Out'

Kelsey Grammer has gone through a journey as a father of seven.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Gala on Thursday evening, the Frasier alum opened up about how his kids are a "big part" of this chapter of his life.

"I work on a lot of things. I like the idea of being sort of a magnet. Try this, try that. Some of them don't work out, some of them don't," he said.

"Kids are a big part of it now," he continued, admitting he's dealing with "some failings" in the middle of his relationships with his older children.

The 67-year-old actor is father to Auden, 5, Kelsey, 7, and Faith, 9 with wife Kayte Walsh. He shares son Jude Gordon, 18, and Mason Olivia, 21, with ex-wife Camille Grammer. He is also dad to actress Greer Grammer, 30, with Barrie Buckner, and 39-year-old Spencer with ex Doreen Alderman.

Rich Polk/Getty

"I'm trying to iron it out now. Trying to sort them out," he tells PEOPLE of his relationship with his older children, though not specifying which, adding that he remembers them being "great people" their whole lives.

"They're beautiful too. I remember them when they were little and I know they were great people. So whatever they're going through now, can't tarnish that. They're still in there," he continued. "The good person's in there."

That said, Grammer thinks fatherhood has "never been better."

Matthew Eisman/Getty

"It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids," he added.

The actor looks forward to returning to his iconic character in the upcoming Frasier reboot heading to Paramount+, revealing on an episode of The Talk earlier this summer that the script is "pretty good."

"We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good," he told host Akbar Gbajabiamila. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy."