Snob World's Kelsea and Cole Moscatel Expecting Second Baby Boy: 'We Are So Excited'

The Moscatels are expanding their family!

Kelsea and Cole Moscatel, who serve as co-founders of the luxury concierge service Snob World and stars of the reality series The Moscatels, are expecting their second son, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to 4-year-old son Zayden.

The expecting parents recently found out the sex of their baby on the way with an extravagant "gender reveal" — and PEOPLE has the first look!

"I am so surprised!" Kelsea says of having another son. "I am so excited to see Zayden have a little brother to grow up with, play with, and be an example for. Everyone was so sure it was a girl, so the shocking news made the event even more exciting for everyone!"

"The reactions were priceless seeing everyone's genuine surprise," she continues. "We are so excited to be welcoming another baby boy into the family. I can't wait to see Zayden as a big brother and watch them grow up together."

Adds Cole, "I told my father I'm so excited to have another boy to carry on our Moscatel legacy! But honestly, I was so elated that we were going to be having another baby that I was going to be happy with whatever color fell from the cloud."

"Zayden is such an amazing son, so it makes me even more excited to have another baby boy coming into our family. And I am so happy that Zayden will have a little brother to play with and grow up with," he says.

The soon-to-be mom of two says Zayden's reaction to the reveal was "so precious" and that he is "beyond excited to have a brother to play together with and share his toys with."

"During the ultrasound, Zayden said 'Hi, baby brother!' " she recalls. "And once the blue confetti fell from the cloud, he started jumping up and down and said, 'I am going to be a big brother!' "

Kelsea first announced the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in December.