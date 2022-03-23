Kelly Stafford Says Postpartum Body Image Struggles Were 'Hard' on Her Marriage to Husband Matthew

The Morning After podcast host spoke about struggling with body image during new motherhood

Kelly Stafford is opening up about what life was really like immediately after becoming a mom.

In Tuesday's episode of podcast The Morning After, the mom of four talked about how after having kids for the first time, she struggled to get intimate with her husband, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, because she was "very body conscious." The couple are parents to four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 4 ½, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 20 months.

Acknowledging that she appreciated the "blessing" of pregnancy, childbirth and motherhood, Stafford said she had a hard time seeing other moms "snap back" so quickly when she felt like she did not, after giving birth to the twins nearly five years ago. Soon having Sawyer and Chandler, Stafford said she focused all her energy on trying to lose the pregnancy weight, but pushed her marriage to the side in the process.

"I was in a terrible place, and not only did I not have energy for Matthew, but I was so insecure about my body that I would not be naked near him... I could not do it," Stafford said. "I feel like he thought it was something with him and I'm like 'No, I just don't want s--- hanging."

"It was really hard on our marriage because of my feelings toward my own body. Saying it out loud, it seems selfish, but that's where I was," she continued. "I was so insecure, I didn't understand why my body wasn't doing what I was seeing all these other bodies do, and I was also exhausted, because I'm trying to figure out how to take care of twins. I was in such a bad headspace, and I didn't know how to get out."

To accompany her candid conversation on Tuesday's episode, Stafford posted throwback photos of herself in a sports bra and leggings "3 months after having Sawyer & Chandler" on The Morning After's Instagram page.

The former college cheerleader said she continued to struggle with body image immediately after welcoming Hunter, but that her mindset changed when her fourth daughter was born.

"I think it's a really good thing to remember, your babies are only babies once," Stafford said. "So enjoy when they are babies. You have your entire life to get your body back."

"We put so much pressure to bounce back that we forget to enjoy our little ones. I did not enjoy the first three," she continued. "All I could think about was trying to get back and I never got there."

The Staffords welcomed Tyler, their youngest, in June 2020.

"Friday, June 26, 2020, Our family became complete ❤️," the mom of four shared on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Matthew in the delivery room.

At the time, she added on her Instagram Story that their fourth child will be their last.