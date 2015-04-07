Kelly Stables Welcomes Son Kellen William

The Exes star and her husband welcomed their second child on Thursday

She’d been counting down for weeks. And on Thursday, Kelly Stables finally met her new baby boy!

The Exes actress, 37, and her husband, manager Kurt Patino, welcomed their second son on Thursday, April 2, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Kellen William Patino was born at 9:09 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. He joins big brother Kendrick Kurt, 2½.

Her Caesarean section had been scheduled for weeks, and Stables had been counting the days over the past month in sweet updates on Twitter.

In one, The Ring and The Ring Two star humorously wrote: “To quote a line from my earlier work… I have SEVEN DAYS til I meet my new little bundle!”

By Wednesday, she was clearly thrilled to have reached the eve of the birth. “In 17 hours I get to see my baby’s face for the first time,” she wrote. “I’m so excited!!”

Having a newborn again will no doubt take Stables to her early days with Kendrick, when she was completely smitten. “My favorite part is when I rock him and sing to him every evening,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “He also loves to party at night, so thank God for concealer!”

More recently, she told Origin magazine that “ever since I was a little girl, I’ve known I wanted to be a mommy.” Love, she added, is “hearing my son laugh.”

