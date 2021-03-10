Titan nailed the impression while pretending he was in the Australian bush

Kelly Rowland's Son Titan Does an Adorable Steve Irwin Impression: ‘Let Me Show You Some Snakes!’

Kelly Rowland's son Titan Jewell is a fan of the late Steve Irwin.

The "Black Magic" singer posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday as her 6-year-old son did an impression of the late Crocodile Hunter star.

Titan – whom Rowland, 40, shares with her husband Tim Witherspoon – was in pajamas as he approached his mom and said, "Hi, I'm Steve Irwin! Look at me!"

"Let me show you some snakes," the 6-year-old said as he walked over to a plant in his room and pointed out a "highly venomous" green snake toy.

Titan went on to say the reptile "camouflaged himself like green vine snakes."

Rowland's son kept the voice impression of Irwin going for the entirety of the video, ending it with different fun facts he learned about snakes.

"IYKYK 😂," the mom-of-two captioned the video.

Titan seems to have a lot of animal knowledge he can share with his younger brother Noah, born on Jan. 21.

When it comes to Rowland balancing her attention between the two children, she told Entertainment Tonight in February that Titan "still needs the attention that he got before Noah" — the latter of whom "has his own set of needs right now."

"Yesterday, [Titan] dragged me down and was like, 'Mommy, I need you to look at me. I need you to see me,' which is what I tell him," Rowland said. "I was like, 'If ever Mommy is getting busy or something, you have to tell me. I want to give you everything that I can, but if I don't and you feel like you need something, you have to tell Mommy.' "