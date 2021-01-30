Kelly Rowland Welcomes Second Child, Son Noah Jon: 'We Are Truly Grateful'

Kelly Rowland's bundle of joy has arrived!

The "Coffee" singer, 39, welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, son Noah Jon, she announced on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us," she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable shot of her newborn spending time with his big brother Titan Jewell, 6.

"We are truly grateful," Rowland added, going on to note that her son was born at 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rowland opened up to PEOPLE in October about expecting her second baby and how her older son was eager to welcome his new sibling to the family.

"Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else ... and there's not much to do in the house," she joked at the time. "We were like, 'We'll just try for a baby, we'll see what happens because we don't know how long this is gonna last.' "

"Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited," the Destiny's Child alum added.

The artist said above all else, her son couldn't wait to meet the baby, teasing at the time: "Titan already named the baby. He knows what he's having and he is excited," said the mom, joking, "But when the baby's here, that's when you're really gonna know what the deal is, because he's used to all the attention."

Image zoom Credit: kelly rowland./ Instagram

When Rowland gave birth to her son in 2014, her labor was induced, but she told PEOPLE in October that she wanted to try things differently with baby No. 2. "I want to feel the shock," she explained. "It's probably just movie magic, but I want the movie magic moment where it's like, 'Oh my God, my water broke.' "

"But if it gets from zero to 100 and then you're like, 'Oh, what have I done' ... I'm not trying to feel what the ring of fire truly feels like!" she added