Kelly Rowland Recalls Her Water Breaking in 6-Year-Old Son Titan's Bed Before Welcoming Baby Noah

Kelly Rowland is recalling the unexpected moment she went into labor with newborn son Noah Jon.

The "Black Magic" songstress, who welcomed her second son on Jan. 21, tells Extra that her water broke while she was in 6-year-old son Titan Jewell's bed. Rowland shares both boys with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Titan is in the process of going from our bed to his bed, so he called, 'Mommy, Mommy,' and I go there in the middle of the night, and next thing I know I was like, 'You need to go get your dad,' " the mom of two says.

The Destiny's Child alum adds that baby Noah "chose the day" of his birth, which was a significant date.

"He came on the 21st, which I thought was so weird, because it was the 21st day in the 21st year in the 21st century," says Rowland. "We were blown away — me and his dad were so blown away by that."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

According to Rowland, Titan is loving being a big brother to Noah so far. In fact, the he even chose his baby brother's name.

"No one's more excited about Noah than Titan," Rowland says. "If Noah cries, if Noah whimpers, if Noah does anything, Titan's like, 'Noah, Noah.' He's such a great big brother. He's been waiting for this moment, waiting!"

Rowland adds of her newborn: "He's so awesome. I'm literally just getting all my little cuddles and kisses in where I can. I'm really grateful he's a healthy baby. He's very alert. He's already lifting that head up."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kelly Rowland Gets Workout in While 9 Months Along: 'What Is This Baby Waiting For?'

Rowland announced the birth of Noah last month on Instagram, sharing an adorable shot of her newborn spending time with Titan. "We are truly grateful," she wrote, going on to note that her son was born at 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 21, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 19 inches long.

Back in October, Rowland opened up to PEOPLE about expecting her second baby and how her older son was eager to welcome his new sibling to the family.