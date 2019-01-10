Kelly Rowland Says Staying Fit Makes Her a Stronger Mother: 'I Owe It to Myself to Feel Good'

After becoming a mother to her son Titan Jewell, now 4, Kelly Rowland remembers putting her fitness in the backseat.

“After I had my son it dwindled because I was so obsessed with him and just being with him and next to him,” Rowland tells PEOPLE exclusively of how her workouts have evolved since motherhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Then it became a time when I was like, ‘Oh my God, I want to feel great in this dress again’ and ‘I want to be really strong,’ ” she adds. “I am really strong in motherhood, and I want my body to reflect that.”

Since returning to the gym, the "Motivation" singer, 37, feels stronger both mentally and physically.

“When I started training again, I felt amazing,” Rowland recalls. “Training for me is a little bit selfish, but there is nothing wrong with that. When I get a moment, I owe it to myself to feel good physically!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Reveals How Her Son, 3½, Makes Her Feel the Most Confident: “I Did That Right”

When she wasn’t working out, the former member of Destiny’s Child says, “I started losing myself.” But now that Rowland is back to hitting the gym on a regular basis, she has a completely fresh mindset.

“I’m doing a new method of training with a trainer,” she reveals to PEOPLE. “She is training me for my life, so that my back will always work for me, my core will always work for me and my body will work for itself with strength. I just have to keep it strong.”

The self-proclaimed SoulCycle junkie also loves adding a sexy element to her gym looks, which makes her recent collaboration with Fabletics a perfect partnership.

“I just love what Fabletics stands for as a brand and that they want to empower women. I’ve been empowering women my whole career,” Rowland says.

RELATED VIDEO: Hear Kate Hudson’s Tips for Getting in Shape



“I got into fitness a while back and when I did, I discovered all these different layers of my strength, and it’s not just about physical strength,” she adds. “It’s mental, and moving past your limits of what you think you can do.”

Rowland wanted the pieces in the collection to reflect her own personality and let a woman “have a flirtatious moment with her wardrobe.”

“I’ll never forget the first time I tried everything on and when I pulled them over my curves, I felt sexy,” she reveals of her inspirations. “It meant a lot to me for the colors to look great on every skin tone and body type.”