Kelly Rowland Says Son Titan, 4½, 'Keeps Asking' for a Sibling, but It's 'Not the Right Timing'

It’s no surprise that Kelly Rowland is a woman of many talents, but at the Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles earlier this week, her parenting skills were on full display.

The former Destiny’s Child member hosted the nonprofit’s 9th annual celebration with Huggies on Wednesday — which celebrated their largest donation to date, of over 3 million diapers and 5 million wipes — where she could be seen happily holding babies from the program and spending time with their mothers.

“This is my favorite part,” Rowland, 38, told PEOPLE at the event. “You shouldn’t make it feel like a charity. I just want to chill today. I just want to be able to move in my clothes and if I need to crawl with kids, then I do that. I know what it’s like to be a mom, so this is my favorite.”

Though Rowland said spending time with all the babies “definitely makes my ovaries jump,” she’s not quite ready to expand her own family just yet — even after repeated requests from her 4½-year-old son Titan Jewell, whom she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon, to have a baby brother.

“Oh my gosh, my son keeps asking me for a sibling,” she revealed. “But it’s just not [the] right timing.”

Rowland added that Titan is “very specific” in his request, too, as he “doesn’t know God actually has his hand in that kind of stuff.”

“He’s like, ‘We’re going to have a brother, Mom,’ ” she said. “I said, ‘Well, he won’t be my brother — he’ll be my son — [and] what if it’s a girl?’ ” — and to that, Titan’s response was, ” ‘No, it’s not a girl, it’s a brother.’ “

Image zoom Kelly Rowland and her son, Titan Jesse Grant/Getty

Titan is currently in school and a “very smart kid” who’s “way smarter than” his mom, jokes the singer and author with a laugh. “I’m so happy [about] that because I prayed for it — smarter than me to the point where he’ll be speaking Spanish to his friends or someone that might be passing on the street,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Hola. ¿Como estas?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, we don’t speak to strangers.’ “

“He was like, ‘I mean, he was just walking by, and I heard him speaking Spanish,’ ” added the proud mom. “You know, he’s that cute. He has a really good personality. Soaks in everything.”

Image zoom Kelly Rowland

Something Rowland is hoping Titan also picks up on is her passion for giving back — a trait she said her late mother, Doris, passed down to her.

“We’re starting that now,” she told PEOPLE. “I remember I tried to start it at 3, but it was too young. I’ll break it down for him. This last time I did it, I said, ‘Okay, you’ve got a new, whatever it was, you have to give away one of your toys.’ [He said,] ‘I don’t want to.’ I explained everything to him — how there’s some kids with no toys, and ‘You have three of the same thing.’ “

“I said, ‘If you can’t share then I have to strongly think about if I’m going to share what I have with you. Mommy works hard … and I’ll give you the things that you need, like your bare necessities, but I chose to buy you a gift. You have to choose to be kind to someone else,’ ” Rowland added. “And so he says, ‘They can have it.’ “

“I’m a giver — I would give you this shirt off my back, that’s just the kind of person I am,” she continued. “That was my mother. She gave that gift to me. But I don’t expect for my child not to be able to do the same thing. I can’t be given that value and not pass it down. I won’t do that.”

Image zoom Kelly Rowland Stefanie Keenan/Getty

At the Baby2Baby event, participating mothers and their babies were treated to a music class, arts and crafts and a mother-baby photo session. Each child went home with a customized gift bag filled with clothing, hygiene items, educational toys, books, blankets and, of course, Huggies diapers and wipes.

To date, Baby2Baby has distributed over 70 million items, including 40 million diapers, to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and under-served schools.

Rowland has been working with the organization for several years now, and recently had a conversation with Baby2Baby co-president Kelly Sawyer Patricof about the impact Hurricane Dorian had in the Bahamas.

“As soon as we saw the hurricane start, I was like, ‘What are we going to do?’ ” said Rowland. “Kelly [Sawyer Patricof] was like, ‘I’m already on top of it.’ It’s a community of incredible women who genuinely know what it’s like to be a mother, know what it’s like to have a child and know what it’s like for you to want to give the world to your child.”

Image zoom Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Rachel Bilson, Kelly Rowland and Norah Weinstein

“And what if you’re put in a situation or circumstance where you can’t?” she added. “You do have love and you do have support with Baby2Baby — we will figure this thing out, and we’ll figure it out together.”

As Sawyer Patricof and Baby2Baby co-president Norah Weinstein put it, they couldn’t be more proud of the support they have from women like Rowland.

“We have so many amazing moms that have helped amplify our message,” Sawyer Patricof told PEOPLE. “People [say] all the time, ‘You’re so lucky to have these incredible women involved.’ “

“Our answer to that is, ‘When you become a mom and you see how expensive things are — diapers and all the basic essentials that you need to have a baby — and you imagine not being able to provide that for your kids … any mom in the world wants to help other mothers,’ ” she added. “I think that’s why all these women have gotten behind us.”