How Kelly Rowland Addresses Santa with 5-Year-Old Son Titan: Claus Doesn't 'Get All the Credit'

Santa Claus is certainly brought up in Christmas conversations at Kelly Rowland‘s house, but the man in red doesn’t get all the credit for gifts.

On Sunday, the singer, 38, and her 5-year-old son Titan Jewell attended the Baby2Baby Holiday Party, where she spoke with PEOPLE about how she addresses Santa with her only child.

“He understands that there is a ‘Santa Claus’ but I said Santa only brings him one gift — me and Daddy work too damn hard for Santa to get all the credit, I’m so sorry,” Rowland said.

It’s not all about the presents, though. The former Destiny’s Child member also told PEOPLE that Christmas is starting to mean even more, given Titan’s age.

“He’s understood Christmas since he was 3, but 5 is an interesting age and I think he’s starting to understand what Christmas is this year, so we’re trying to do traditions,” she said.

Speaking of traditions, Rowland told PEOPLE she decided to take her son with her to the Baby2Baby charitable event this year “because I want him to understand giving more than anything.”

“It’s always been something that’s been very grounding and a staple foundation in my family,” she said. “I explained it to him last year and he didn’t quite get it, but this year I explained it to him in detail and he was like, ‘We have to help him and his family’ when we were assigned our family, who we sponsored.”

“The giving portion of Christmas genuinely makes me freaking stoked because I feel like there were moments in my life where my mom fell on hard times and we had people in our lives who gave to us,” added the Whoa, Baby! author. “As people, as humans, we should always do that.”

For his part, Titan “was very specific about a specific kid” when it came to helping out the organization, Rowland said.

“It was perfect. He’s very dedicated to it,” she said. “I feel that part of it is really important. My mom did a good job of teaching us about giving.”

As for the singer’s holiday plans? “I plan to sit on my couch, watch Christmas movies, eat, bake, listen to Christmas music, wallow under the tree,” Rowland told PEOPLE. “I literally sit under the tree and film certain ornaments and reflect on the year.”