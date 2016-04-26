Kelly Rowland: I Take Being a Mother 'One Day at a Time'

"When I found out that I was going to be a mother, I was the mother who didn't know that I had patience," she tells PEOPLE

There’s one common virtue all good parents possess — and it’s a virtue Kelly Rowland once feared she was missing.

“When I found out that I was going to be a mother, I was the mother who didn’t know that I had patience,” she told PEOPLE while attending the Safe Kids Day 2016 event in Culver City, California, on Sunday. “I was really scared about being a mother, just simply because I didn’t think I had enough.”

But fortunately for Rowland, her trepidation about her shortcomings practically melted when she gave birth to son Titan Jewell.

“When my son was born, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know where this patience came from!’ ” she says with a laugh. “I was really happy, and that made me feel better about being a mom.”

Not that being a first-time mom to 17-month-old Titan has been an entirely easy road to navigate.

“When I go to the pediatrician and he shows me this whole list of how to keep my kid safe, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m just learning how to breastfeed! I’m just learning how to do this, and I’m just learning how to do that. There’s more instructions!?’ ”

But for Rowland much of being a mother is about being in the here and now.

“One day at a time,” she says when asked what advice she’d give to a new mother. “I think that immediately, when I became pregnant, the first thing you think [about] is just doing a perfect job.”

She adds, “You can’t think about it like that because love is the perfect job. It’s protecting them and making sure that they’re happy and that they’re going to be safe.”