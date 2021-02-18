Kelly Rowland on the Emotional Moment Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Met Her Infant Son: 'A Gift'

"They are a highlight of my life," Kelly Rowland told Entertainment Tonight of her former Destiny's Child groupmates, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams

Kelly Rowland couldn't be more thankful to have Beyoncé and Michelle Williams' friendship as she embarks on the journey of new motherhood once again.

In a new conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Rowland, 40, recalled the emotional moment that her former Destiny's Child groupmates met her 4-week-old baby boy Noah Jon. (Rowland is also mom to son Titan Jewell, 6.)

"The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just ... being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," she said.

Rowland went on to say that their bond over the years has been "really a gift, because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn't really make friendships."

"It's the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years," she added to ET. "And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you're going to make me cry."

Rowland announced the birth of Noah last month on Instagram, sharing an adorable shot of her newborn spending time with big brother Titan.

"We are truly grateful," she wrote, going on to say that her son was born at 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 21, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 19 inches long.

The "Black Magic" songstress later told Extra that her water broke while she was in her older son's bed. (Rowland shares both boys with husband Tim Weatherspoon.)

"Titan is in the process of going from our bed to his bed, so he called, 'Mommy, Mommy!' And I go there in the middle of the night and next thing I know I was like, 'You need to go get your dad,' " the mom of two said.

Now, Rowland is dealing with splitting her time between her two boys, she told ET, as Titan "still needs the attention that he got before Noah" — the latter of whom "has his own set of needs right now."

"Yesterday, [Titan] dragged me down and was like, 'Mommy, I need you to look at me. I need you to see me,' which is what I tell him," Rowland said. "I was like, 'If ever Mommy is getting busy or something, you have to tell me. I want to give you everything that I can, but if I don't and you feel like you need something, you have to tell Mommy.' "