Kelly Rowland Shares Sweet Photo with Newborn Noah and Son Titan, 6: 'My Happy Place'

Kelly Rowland is right where she wants to be.

The 39-year-old "Coffee" singer welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, son Noah Jon, on Jan. 21, and on Wednesday, she posted a sweet snapshot of herself holding the 3-week-old baby as her other son, 6-year-old Titan Jewell, looks on.

"❤️ My Happy Place❤️ ❤️ So grateful ❤️," she captioned the post.

In the comment section, several of Rowland's famous followers showed love for the family photo, including Camila McConaughey, who wrote, "Beautiful.... congratulations on the blessing." Venus Williams commented, "😍😍aww! ❤️," as Ashley Graham said, "So precious!"

Announcing the baby news last month, Rowland shared a photo of Titan smiling alongside the newborn, writing: "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful."

Rowland opened up to PEOPLE in October about expecting her second baby and how her older son was eager to welcome his new sibling to the family.

The artist said above all else, her son couldn't wait to meet the baby, teasing at the time: "Titan already named the baby. He knows what he's having and he is excited," said the mom, joking, "But when the baby's here, that's when you're really gonna know what the deal is, because he's used to all the attention."

Will there be a third baby soon? Rowland added at the time that she is "closed for shop, ladies and gentlemen," when it comes to having another child.