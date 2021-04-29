Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Rowland details the “beautiful” moment of giving birth to her second son, Noah, in January

Kelly Rowland Says 'Sisters' Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Were on Zoom Call While She Gave Birth

The former Destiny's Child members had a virtual reunion when Rowland's second child, Noah Jon, was born.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rowland, 40, tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams that her "sisters" Beyoncé, 39, and Williams, 41, were watching Noah's birth via Zoom.

"We had our family join on Zoom," the "Coffee" singer says. "They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful."

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland's Instagram | Credit: Kelly Rowland/instagram

Among other guests on Zoom were Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and her husband Tim Weatherspoon's mother.

Rowland also tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that Beyoncé and Williams are "awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome" aunts and rushed to meet Noah, now 3 months old, in person.

"They met him immediately," she shares.

The singer is also mom to son Titan Jewell, 6.

Catch People (The TV Show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

"The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just ... being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Rowland went on to say that their bond over the years has been "really a gift, because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn't really make friendships."