Kelly Rowland knows who to go to for no-holds-barred parenting advice.

On Monday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Rowland, 41, talked about a recent "bad parenting moment" she had.

The Destiny's Child singer told host Jennifer Hudson, 41, a story about taking her 7-year-old son Titan to see the comedy horror film The Curse of Bridge Hollow, in which she stars alongside Marlon Wayans.

"I thought since I'm sitting right there with him, we're fine," she told the former American Idol contestant. "But there's a scene in the movie where mommy looks like she's about to go to the other side, and basically Titan goes, 'Mommy!' Like it was a whole release."

Rowland revealed that Titan cried since he thought it might be real. "I was like, 'Yo, I'm right here, I'm right here. I'm not going nowhere,' and he was like, 'No.' It was a whole moment," she said.

After the movie, Rowland turned to her good friend, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom — and Knowles gave it to her straight. "She's like, 'Well, why the hell you do something like that?' She didn't understand why I even showed him the movie," Rowland said. "She's like, 'It's Halloween, baby, you don't do that.' So I missed the mark!"

Rowland is known to share sweet tributes to her son. Last year, the singer shared a post on Instagram in honor of her son Titan's kindergarten graduation, congratulating her child for handling a challenging year.

The singer, who also shares 20-month-old son Noah Jon with husband Tim Weatherspoon, included a series of adorable photos featuring Titan wearing a graduation cap and holding up his kindergarten diploma.

The young boy also posed for a picture inside a rainbow balloon frame with his fellow kindergarten grads.

"My Dearest TITAN! My 1st born, proud would def be an understatement, you have blown my mind this year with how you handled your Kindergarten school year!!" Rowland said at the time.

"I shouldn't be surprised, but this year through [sic] us ALL A CURVE BALL, but you rocked it, and I want to let you know how much I admire you & thank God for the wonderful son you are!"