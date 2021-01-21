The singer is currently expecting her second child

Pregnant Kelly Rowland Gets Workout in While 9 Months Along: 'What Is This Baby Waiting For?'

Kelly Rowland is staying on top of her fitness — even while 9 months pregnant!

The "Coffee" singer, 39, is currently expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, and the soon-to-be mom of two (she also has son Titan Jewell, 6) shared footage of her recent workouts, putting her bare baby bump on full display.

Re-posting the clips on her Instagram Story, Rowland stays focused while executing the moves, with trainer Rebecca Broxterman documenting the fitness routine. "Just waiting on little one," writes Broxterman.

Rowland, meanwhile, writes over the workout videos, "....what is this baby waiting for?" On another clip showing the star on all fours lifting her legs behind her, she adds, "This a$$ was on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

On TikTok last week, Rowland strutted in a sunny outdoor setting in heels and an all-black outfit, showing off her pregnancy figure and writing with the video, "9 months and ready! WALK"

Celebrating New Year's Day, Rowland shared a selfie smiling alongside her husband and son on Instagram and sent her well wishes for the year ahead.

"My dates for 2021!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 May everything you touch, think, & dream Come to life! God Bless you all!! HAPPY 2021!!!" she captioned the post.

In October, Rowland opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy, which she joked was the result of quarantine.

"Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else ... and there's not much to do in the house," she joked. "We were like, 'We'll just try for a baby, we'll see what happens because we don't know how long this is gonna last.' Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited."

Rowland added that Titan can't wait to be a big brother — and he "already named the baby."