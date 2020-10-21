"I want the movie magic moment where it's like, 'Oh my God, my water broke,' " Rowland, who is expecting her second child, tells PEOPLE exclusively

Pregnant Kelly Rowland Jokes Baby on the Way Is a Result of Quarantine: 'Not Much to Do'

The singer, 39, recently opened up to PEOPLE about expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon — a pregnancy which, she says, came as a result of months cooped up inside due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and how the couple are preparing son Titan Jewell, 6 next month, for his new sibling on the way.

"Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else and there's not much to do in the house," she joked while chatting with PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"We were like, 'We'll just try for a baby, we'll see what happens because we don't know how long this is gonna last,' " she recalls. "Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited."

While Rowland says big brother-to-be Titan is "so excited" for his new role, she jokes, "When the baby's here, that's when you're really gonna know what the deal is, because he's used to all the attention."

In fact, adds Rowland, Titan may have already taken one item off the couple's to-do list. "Titan already named the baby," says the soon-to-be mom of two. "He knows what he's having and he is excited."

When the "Coffee" singer gave birth to her son in 2014, her labor was induced. But this go-around, she wants to try things differently.

"I want to feel the shock," she explains. "It's probably just movie magic, but I want the movie magic moment where it's like, 'Oh my God, my water broke.' "

"But if it gets from zero to 100 and then you're like, 'Oh, what have I done' ... I'm not trying to feel what the ring of fire truly feels like," she quips.

The expectant singer says she's "closed for shop ladies and gentlemen," when it comes to having a third child. "I didn't know it was going to be like this the second time around, which makes it my last, that's for damn sure," she says.

