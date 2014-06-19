Namaste! Kelly Rowland Bares Baby Bump in Sweet Yoga Pic
Courtesy Kelly Rowland
Although she’s staying mum on the subject of her pregnancy officially, Kelly Rowland seems to be saying a whole lot via social media.
Her latest offering? A bump-revealing photo of herself doing prenatal yoga, which the newly-married singer posted Thursday on Facebook and Instagram.
Clearly, the mom-to-be is at peace with sharing her baby news directly with her fans.
Last week, Rowland, 33, posted an Instagram photo of two pairs of Air Jordans — one adult and one pint-sized — with the caption “I’ll be stuntin like my daddy…” to announce her good news.
The couple were also spotted buying baby gear at Bel Bambini in West Hollywood, Calif. not long after their intimate wedding ceremony.
One thing’s for sure, Rowland seems way too excited for the littlest Destiny’s Child‘s arrival to keep him or her completely under wraps!
—Sheila Cosgrove Baylis