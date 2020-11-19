Kelly Rowland Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Modeling Beyoncé's Ivy Park with Son Titan, 6

The former Destiny's Child member is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon

Whoa, baby! Kelly Rowland is showing off her growing bump in style.

With the mother-son duo standing in front of a blue backdrop, the two modeled and matched in complementing neon green gear, which is part of Beyoncé's recently launched collection for her Ivy Park athleisure line.

"His and hers!," Rowland wrote in the post's caption before tagging and thanking her former Destiny's Child bandmate, 39, for their new attire, "Thank you Sissy Boo!!"

In the comment section, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote, "So friggin cute❤️❤️❤️," as the official Ivy Park Instagram account commented a string of three water drop emojis.

Rowland announced that she and Weatherspoon are expecting their second child together on the November cover of Women's Health. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,' " Rowland told the magazine, before admitting that she got pregnant right away.

The "Coffee" singer said that she hesitated to share the news publicly — especially during a time when the country was facing the coronavirus pandemic.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she said at the time. "And being able to have a child ... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Above anything else, however, Rowland said her son can't wait to welcome the new addition into their family. "Titan already named the baby," she told PEOPLE last month. "He knows what he's having and he is excited."

"But when the baby's here, that's when you're really gonna know what the deal is, because he's used to all the attention," Rowland added.