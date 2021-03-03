Why Kelly Rowland Always Watches 'Something Funny' While Breastfeeding Son Noah, 5 Weeks

The star recently launched her very own clothing and footwear collection with JustFab

Kelly Rowland has at least one rule when it comes to feeding her baby boy.

The "Black Magic" singer welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, son Noah Jon, on Jan. 21, and in the five weeks since, she's already loving life as a mom of two.

"He's just delicious, and I'm in love," Rowland, 40, tells PEOPLE of her new addition in this week's issue. "He's healthy and we're happy: That's all that matters."

Rowland was previously candid about her rocky experiences breastfeeding her firstborn son Titan Jewell, now 6, including the painful realities that sometimes accompany nursing. She explains that things are "going good this time around," pointing to her emotional wellbeing as a factor.

"My mother passed shortly after I had my son. So this time it was different," says Rowland, whose mom Doris died about one month after Titan's arrival in 2014. "I'm breastfeeding successfully now, and I know it's because when I'm happy, the mood is different. I would definitely say what someone once told me is really true: Breastfeeding really does offer itself to emotion as well."

"When I am pumping or anything like that, I always watch something funny," she shares. "It's a different outcome. It really is."

As far as how the family is adjusting with another member in their household, Rowland says she and Weatherspoon are evenly splitting parental duties — though baby Noah needs a little extra mommy time, of course.

"We have definitely been up nights, for sure. We share duties," she says. "But for the most part, the baby just really wants to be on Mommy because Mommy has the milk! So that's been interesting."

The Destiny's Child alum also puts into words what she likes most about raising boys — and whether having a daughter is in the cards for the future.

"My favorite part about being a mom to boys is you're their first idea of a relationship, you know what I mean?" says Rowland. "I love hearing Titan go, 'Mommy! Mommy!' too, just my hugs and my kisses. It's awesome."

"I'm sure my husband would love a girl. But he's so happy with his boys right now, and that's all that matters to me," she says, adding, "... This sounds really crazy, but once you have a girl, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to have to share my husband!' Because great fathers really want to be there for their girls. I watch all my guy friends with their daughters, and it's the sweetest thing."

"I don't know. I would love a daughter," says Rowland, "but I'm really loving being a boy mom right now. It's really fun."

The star kicked off 2021 by giving birth to more than another baby boy: Rowland dropped her EP titled K on Feb. 19, plus her clothing and footwear collection for JustFab launched Monday, two creative projects she says helped her stay sane while carrying Noah during quarantine.

"I'm really grateful I was presented this opportunity, especially in the pandemic, because it was another way I was able to express myself creatively," she says. "Between finishing the record, and growing a baby ... and designing a collection. I feel like there was no room for any idle thoughts. I was actually putting my thoughts into something."

The JustFab collaboration features sweater dresses, active knit boots, woven heeled sandals and more — all inspired by the power and strength of women, in the hopes of becoming staples in their wardrobes.

"For me," she explains of the fashion inspirations, "it was really about this collection being something that I feel like was a necessity and something that was timeless in all of the ladies' closet. I wanted it to be a gift that continued to give in their closet. ... That meant a lot to me with this collection."