Mini Destiny's Child Reunion! Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Serenade Titan

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited and captured a video of themselves

It wasn’t quite a Destiny’s Child reunion, but it was close!

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited and captured a video of themselves serenading Rowland’s son, 10-month-old Titan Jewell.

“Ok your turn, add a third, post the video and make sure you hashtag #TITANSsong #GO,” Rowland captioned the video posted to Instagram Tuesday, encouraging fans to get involved in the melody.

The duo sings to baby Titan as he smiles and bounces on Williams’ lap, just before his mama goes in for a kiss at the end.

Rowland, 34, welcomed her son last November — the first child for her and husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Although she’s recording new music, Rowland admits that it’s no longer No. 1 in her life.

“You make time for the things you want to make time for,” the singer told PEOPLE in July.

“I know Tim and Titan are the number one priority, then it’s music, and after that is everything else. My son and my husband are the greatest thing that happened to me.”

While the rest of us might be missing her music, Titan is enjoying his mom’s obvious talent!