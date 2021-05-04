Kelly Rowland Hasn't Gotten a Full Night of Sleep Since December as a New Mom of Two

Kelly Rowland welcomed her second son in January — and hasn't had a full night's sleep since.

Rowland, 40, recently stopped by PeopleTV and revealed in the "One Last Thing" segment that she's a bit behind on her rest with a newborn in the house.

"Uh, December? December," Rowland answered when asked the last time she got a full night's sleep. "Before Noah got here."

During the segment, she also shared that she makes up lullaby songs for her 3-month-old, son Noah Jon.

"We literally just make up lullabies for him," she said. "My mother used to do that with me, so I just continue to do that."

The Destiny's Child alum and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed Noah on Jan. 21. The couple also share son Titan Jewell, 6.

Last month, Rowland shared a video on Instagram of herself crooning "A Bushel and a Peck" to little Noah.

"I Love you!......A Bushel & A Peck❤️" she captioned the sweet clip. "My apologies I've been a bit MIA on Social Media,But This is the little cocoon I've been in with Noah! I hope this makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Love to You All🤎"

Earlier last month, she shared a photo of the moment Noah met his big brother Titan.