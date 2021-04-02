"Watching my family multiply has been my [heart's] joy!" proud mom Kelly Rowland said

Kelly Rowland Says 'Excitement Was Through the Roof' When Son Titan Met Baby Noah for the First Time

Kelly Rowland is one proud mama!

On Friday, the star, 40, shared a heartwarming photo that was captured during the first time her eldest son Titan Jewell, 6, met his newborn baby brother, Noah Jon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Flashback Friday to the day I brought Noah home to meet his big brother TITAN!" the Grammy Award winner wrote in her Instagram caption.

"The level of excitement was THROUGH the roof!" Rowland revealed. "And watching my family multiply has been my hearts [sic] joy!"

The doting mom added, "So grateful for my circle of support yo help me through it all too, cause it's definitely a shift, but so worth it! #HAPPYFRIDAYEVERYONE."

The songstress welcomed her second son Noah Jon with husband Tim Weatherspoon on Jan. 21.

Last month, the star revealed that she's found a fun-filled trick that has made her nursing experience more enjoyable.

"I read somewhere where if you're nursing and you laugh, you're laughing, it supposedly I guess makes more milk," the Destiny's Child alum said during her virtual appearance on Good Morning America. "So I was like, 'Oh, well let me put on Dave [Chappelle because] he makes me laugh, literally, my head off.' So, I have been doing that and surprisingly, it works for me."

She also opened up about Noah's music video debut. Her little one makes a cameo in the music video her all-new tune, "Black Magic.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Rowland Reveals She Calls Ciara 'all the Time': She Gives the 'Best Mommy Advice'

And another fun fact, Rowland said she filmed the music video on her 40th birthday, which was Feb. 11.

On filming the powerful visual with Noah Jon, she told Michael Strahan, "It really happened in the spur of the moment. I was shooting a scene in actually our yard and I said, 'Let me get the boys in the video.' I just feel like they're a part of my Black magic and my joy and I wanted that to come across in the song, which is of course what the song is about. [It's about] Black joy and strength and perseverance. I really wanted that to come off. My boys are part of my strength."