Kelly Rowland: My Family Is My 'Number One Priority'

The singer opened up about family life at the ESSENCE festival

Image zoom



Getty

She’s got a new show on the way and is working on a new record, but Kelly Rowland‘s primary focus is still her family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You make time for the things you want to make time for,” the singer — who welcomed son Titan Jewell in November with husband Tim Weatherspoon — told PEOPLE Saturday at her Samsung Galaxy Experience talk at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

“I know Tim and Titan are the number one priority, then it’s music, and after that is everything else. My son and my husband are the greatest thing that happened to me.”

The Destiny’s Child star, 34, adds that finding a healthy work-life balance is a work in progress.



“It’s a lot,” says Rowland, whose BET reality series Chasing Destiny (in which she’ll assemble what she hopes will be the next smash girl group) is due later this year. “You get different advice from people, but I’m learning as I go.”

And the new mom is just enjoying the little moments as she watches her little man, now 8 months old, grow up.

“The other day, he takes my face and gives me a very drooly, open-mouth kiss,” recalls Rowland. “Drool is just running in my mouth, but it’s the sweetest thing ever because he loves his mama, and I love him back so much.”