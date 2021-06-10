Kelly Rowland Celebrates Son Titan's Kindergarten Graduation: 'Proud Would Be an Understatement'

"I want to let you know how much I admire you & thank God for the wonderful son you are!" Kelly Rowland said of her 6-year-old son Titan

Kelly Rowland is beaming with pride as her eldest son graduates kindergarten.

On Thursday, the singer, 40, shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of her son Titan's kindergarten graduation, congratulating her child for handling a challenging year.

The Destiny's Child alum, who also shares 4-month-old son Noah Jon with husband Tim Weatherspoon, included a series of adorable photos featuring Titan, 6, wearing a graduation cap and holding up his kindergarten diploma.

The young boy also posed for a picture inside a rainbow balloon frame with his fellow kindergarten grads.

"My Dearest TITAN! My 1st born, proud would def be an understatement, you have blown my mind this year with how you handled your Kindergarten school year!!" Rowland begins. "I shouldn't be surprised, but this year through [sic] us ALL A CURVE BALL, but you rocked it, and I want to let you know how much I admire you & thank God for the wonderful son you are!"

kelly rowland Credit: Kelly Rowland/Instagram

"I never knew this day would come, so soon! I cherish every moment with you, and this one, is one of many!" the proud parent continued. "I love you beyond words! Daddy, Noah, & I celebrate you today and every day! Congratulations LOVE!! YOU DID IT!!!❤️"

Many of Rowland's famous friends replied to the heartfelt post.

"Awwwwwwwwwwww," Serena Williams wrote, while Ellen Pompeo left a string of heart emojis.

Actress Bresha Webb added, "Great Job Titan!!! You did it!!! Congratulations big man!"

Last month, the mom of two stopped by PeopleTV and opened up about her busy life as a mom.

The star revealed during the "One Last Thing" segment that she's a bit behind on her rest with a newborn in the house. "Uh, December? December," Rowland answered when asked the last time she got a full night's sleep. "Before Noah got here."

During the segment, Rowland also shared that she makes up lullaby songs for her baby boy.