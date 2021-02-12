Kelly Rowland Has Her Baby Bump Painted, Then Cradles Newborn Son in 'Black Magic' Music Video

The singer's two sons, Noah Jon, 3 weeks, and Titan Jewell, 6, both appear in the new music video

Kelly Rowland's pregnancy is a work of art.

The singer, who turned 40 on Thursday, debuted a new song and music video on Friday, featuring her baby bump, which is progressively painted throughout until it becomes a globe, with "Love" spelled out over the continent of Africa.

Wearing a "Mom" necklace, she also gives her newborn son Noah Jon a cameo in his first-ever music video appearance.

Rowland's other son, 6-year-old Titan Jewell, also shares the screen, kissing his little brother as Rowland laughs and smiles. The artist shares her two boys with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

" 'Black Magic" expresses everything there is to feel confident, feel proud of, feel encouraged by being Black," Rowland says in a statement about the song. "I am really excited that it's coming now which is in the thick of Black History Month. To me, I feel like we should be celebrating 365 days a year from what we've been through to what we continue to fight for when it comes to equal rights, and justice."

"To me this is a fight song," she adds. "We're continuing to put our magic forth so that we can put it on display for others to continue to see, even when they don't want to see it. But I think they can't help but see it because Black magic is effortless."

Earlier this week, Rowland posted a sweet snapshot on Instagram of herself holding her 3-week-old baby as Titan looks on. "❤️ My Happy Place❤️ ❤️ So grateful ❤️," she captioned the post.