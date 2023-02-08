Kelly Ripa Wishes Anderson Cooper's Son Sebastian a Happy 1st Birthday — See the Sweet Photo!

"Joyeux anniversaire Sebastian 🎈," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host wrote in French in the caption of her Instagram post

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 8, 2023 01:08 AM
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Kelly Ripa (L) and Anderson Cooper host the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Kelly Ripa is celebrating the first birthday of Sebastian Cooper, Anderson Cooper's younger son.

On Tuesday, Ripa, 52, shared a sweet Instagram post to commemorate the occasion.

"Joyeux anniversaire Sebastian 🎈," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host wrote in French in the photo caption.

In the photo, Ripa is seen cradling the baby boy, his eyes closed in what appears to be peaceful sleep. She has what appears to be a burp cloth over her shoulder as she stares down at Sebastian smiling.

"I love you 🎂 (that was a fast year @andersoncooper @benjaminmaisani)," she added.

kelly ripa
kelly ripa/instagram

Cooper shares Sebastian and 2-year-old Wyatt Morgan Cooper with former partner Benjamin Maisani, 50.

Ripa is a longtime friend of the news anchor, 55. The two have spent time together during the holidays, and Ripa has posted about Cooper's children in the past.

In April 2022, Ripa paid tribute to Wyatt when he turned 2. She shared a carousel of photos of her spending time with the toddler and one with him as a baby. In both photos, the two of them have wide smiles.

"Happy 2nd birthday Wyatt! I love you soooooo much! ♥️♥️🎂🎂🎈🎈," Ripa wrote in the caption at the time.

Soon after Sebastian's birth, Cooper appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan and shared a story about Wyatt's love for Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos.

"My son Wyatt is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos that it's like, the love that burns of 1,000 suns," Cooper said, sharing sweet photos of Wyatt smiling as Lola held him in her arms.

Cooper announced Sebastian's birth during an episode of Anderson Cooper 360°.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

