Kelly Ripa Hilariously Reminds Parents How Traveling with Kids 'Is a Trip Not a Vacation'

With a single photo, Kelly Ripa perfectly summed up what it’s like for parents to vacation with young children.

On Thursday, the daytime talk show host, 47, posted a hilarious throwback photo of herself nearly two decades ago with sons Michael, 6, and Joaquin, just a few months old, as well as daughter Lola, 2, from a family getaway — and nothing’s more relatable or priceless than Ripa’s deadpan stare.

“A #tbt 2003 reminder: ‘a vacation with your kids is a trip, not a vacation’ @instasuelos,” the mother of three captioned the picture, which husband Mark Consuelos simply commented with a facepalm emoji.

Fellow celebrity moms, including Jenna Dewan and Lisa Rinna couldn’t agree more.

“Hahaha TRUTH,” Dewan commented while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Rinna wrote, “This photo says it all Mama!”

Ripa’s Live co-host Ryan Seacrest added, “Ripa livin her best life since ’03.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Recently, Ripa and Consuelos traveled to Vancouver together to surprise their son Michael, now 21.

The proud parents, who wed in May 1996, made a stop at Michael’s trailer on the set of his new gig — CW’s teen drama Riverdale, which Mark also stars in.

“It’s ‘bring your parents to work day!’ ” the father of three said as Michael responded, simply, “Great.”

Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly announced that Michael, who currently attends New York University, would be taking on the role of young Hiram Lodge — a perfect fit as the adult version of the scheming mobster is played by his father.

Michael makes his debut in a flashback episode, in which stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart will also play their on-screen parents’ younger selves.