Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback of Mark Consuelos Teaching Daughter Lola and Son Joaquin How to Shave

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are proud parents to daughter Lola, 19 and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17

Kelly Ripa is taking a walk down memory lane.

In honor of Father's Day on Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 49, shared a sweet throwback picture of husband Mark Consuelos teaching their daughter Lola, 19, and son Joaquin, 17, how to shave.

The cute candid photo — which Ripa said was taken during a family vacation to Italy in 2010 — shows a shirtless Consuelos, 49, shaving in front of a mirror while a young Lola and Joaquin look on at their father.

"Father’s Day in Italy circa 2010. When Mark taught Lola and Joaquin to shave," Ripa captioned the shot.

Previously, Ripa — who also shares 23-year-old son Michael with the Riverdale star — wished Consuelos a happy Father's Day in a tribute to some of the most special men in her life.

"Shout out to the dads! Aka #daddies #fathers #pops #papa i am lucky enough to have the best father, father in law and father for my kids. Love you gents ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote alongside a series of family photos, which included some throwback shots of her husband with their three children.

Daughter Lola also paid tribute to her father on her Instagram, posting a throwback shot of the actor holding her as a baby.

"lol happy Father’s Day DAD ❤️ love you so much. 💌," she wrote in the caption.

In his own tribute post, Consuelos thanked his father Saul for teaching him the ropes when it comes to being a dad.

"Happy Father’s Day dad.. I learned it from you. ♥️🇲🇽♥️," he wrote.

Ripa and Consuelos have been sheltering in place with their children in the Caribbean amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The family of five were on a trip together when ABC instructed them to shelter in place, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put,” the source said.

Ripa also discussed their decision during a virtual town hall with ABC employees moderated by Sandy Kenyon in May.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," said Ripa, according to a source at the meeting. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Ripa and Conseulos got married on May 1, 1996, eloping in Las Vegas after meeting two years earlier when he screen-tested for All My Children.

At the time, Ripa was playing Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera. Conseulos was auditioning for Mateo Santos, Haley’s love interest.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their kids

Back in 2018, Ripa said that she knew Consuelos was “the one” the second she saw a photo of him.