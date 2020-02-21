Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo of 'Daddy' Mark Consuelos in Hawaii — with Baby Lola!

Another Thursday, another throwback from Kelly Ripa!

The talk show host, 49, shared a photo from a family trip to Hawaii featuring husband Mark Consuelos holding their daughter Lola, while another child who appears to be their oldest son Michael sits on his knee.

In the snap, Mark, 48, holds a baby Lola, now 18, who is wearing a red Hawaiian-printed dress while her older brother, now 22, stands in front of his dad, wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt.

“#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy 🌴🐚🍍🌺🐬🐋💕,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan host wrote alongside the shot.

Both parents seemed to revel in the comments section at how much their kids have grown up in the years since.

“OMG!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Mark wrote in the comments, while Ripa added, “@aconsuelos i can’t. I simply cannot…….why so fast?”

Ripa and Mark also share youngest son Joaquin, 16.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Empty Nest Plan with Mark Consuelos: ‘We’re Going to Be Totally Naked’

Ripa’s Instagram feed is full of throwback photos of her family — and last month, Lola followed suit with a sweet video of herself and Ripa posing during a photo shoot when she was a toddler.

Ripa reposted the video, saying that it was for Glamour magazine around 2004.

Reminiscing on family moments can be emotional for Ripa, who admitted on Live last month that she cried “tears of joy” watching old family videos after Lola, now a freshman at New York University, asked to watch some old family DVDs.

“She wanted to see, in particular, a ballet recital where she refused to dance and started yelling at me to put the camera away,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Which is truly a classic, and one of the great cinematic moments of our family — where she just stopped and she’s dressed like a little bird and she’s like, ‘Put it away!’ “

Image zoom Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and kids Michael, Joaquin and Lola Kelly Ripa/Instagram

“And she just refuses to dance. You see the camera go down. You can hear my mom laughing hysterically. And she’s like, ‘She’s just like you were,’“ Ripa said.

“Mark was home and we were watching these movies together and he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, ‘We’ve really built a life together.’ And I got so emotional,” she continued. “When you cry in front of your kids, it terrifies them. They’re just not sure why. They were like, ‘Why are you crying? Are you okay?’ I was like, ‘No, these are tears of joy. These aren’t tears of anger or rage.’”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Would Tell Her Younger Self ‘Don’t Be Afraid And Advocate For Yourself’

The mother of three continued: “He reached over and he just touched me with his hand on my hand and I just got very emotional. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to be [an old married couple], sitting on the beach, sending pictures to the kids.'”

Ripa recently revealed to PEOPLE Now her empty nest plan with Mark — but it’s likely not be a scene of which her children would want to receive a photo.

“We’re going to be totally naked,” she joked of the time after their youngest heads off to college. “At all times. We are going to change the locks. People are like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna miss the kids.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I wanna experiment with it. See how that goes.’”