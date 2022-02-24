Kelly Ripa Reflects on Motherhood as Her Youngest Son Turns 19: 'You Blink and They're Gone'

Kelly Ripa can't get over how fast her children grew up.

On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 51-year-old gave a sweet shout-out to her youngest child, son Joaquin, as he celebrates his 19th birthday. She candidly spoke to co-host Ryan Seacrest about how having her last child "100% seems like yesterday," and "it doesn't make sense."

Ripa explained that she was looking through photos of her son — who's on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan — to create a birthday video tribute and got emotional about how much he's grown over the years.

"When you see how tiny he is in his first wrestling tournament, he's so skinny and so tiny. And I was like, 'Hopefully this is just a phase.' But compared to now, it's just like… I just can't really explain it to you," she says.

"You blink, and when parents would say this to me, I would tune them out… cause they would say, 'You know, the days are long but the years are short.' And I'm sitting there with three kids going, 'The years are long too!' You know what I mean? And then suddenly you blink and they're gone."

Ripa is also mom to son Michael, 24, and daughter Lola, 20, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos. During the morning talk show, the mom of three also discussed how she initially wanted to have four children but was "cut off" by Consuelos.

"He likes to say that he wanted one and I wanted four and we settled on three. None of that is true," Ripa shared. "He wanted one, I wanted two, we surprisingly got pregnant with three — and that is still up for debate how that happened — and then our pediatrician said, 'Triangulation with children is very bad, you better have that fourth.' And I was like, 'Well we better get on it.' "

"And [Mark] was like, 'Time out. Let's put a pause, let's enjoy this.' And Mark's rationale for everything — and it does immobilize all other discussions when your husband says this to you — 'You have three healthy children and a husband who loves you, what more do you want?' " she continued.

"That's such a difficult thing to respond to," said Seacrest, as Ripa agreed, "Right!"

"Literally he could get me to agree to anything by waving the '3 Healthy Children and a Husband Who Loves You' flag over my head," she said with a laugh.

Back in September, Ripa opened up on her show about dropping Joaquin off at college, sharing, "It was hard. It was really hard." Her daughter Lola is currently studying at NYU, while son Michael graduated virtually from Tisch School of Arts in May 2020.

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready," Ripa said. "We've done it before, but the other two, they stayed in New York, so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."

Ripa previously told PEOPLE that she and Consuelos were "looking forward" to having the house to themselves after all their kids flew the nest.

"We had our kids so young — we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said in August 2020. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly."