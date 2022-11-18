Kelly Ripa Says Son Michael's Post-College Job 'Evaporated' Due to Pandemic: 'Adulting Is Hard'

"We gave him a grace period of an additional year to find job opportunities because it's hard," Kelly Ripa said of her and husband Mark Consuelos supporting their son Michael

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 09:49 PM
Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose backstage as Jake Shears of the rock group "The Scissor Sisters" makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Kinky Boots" on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 8, 2018 in New York City
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will always be their kids' biggest supporters.

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mom of three, 52, opened up about the difficulties of "adulting" as her kids join the workforce, sharing that her oldest son Michael, 25, had a hard time with his post-college job.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend." said Ripa. "I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

"So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard," she said of her and her husband Mark Consuelos.

Along with Michael, Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to son Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ripa went on to explain why she feels it's a "unique time right now to have kids in college."

"I said to them, these are years that you won't get back and this is a time where we won't mind supporting you financially as long as you work — as long as you maintain a job for your add-ons, as I call them," she shared.

"The bells and whistles; the stuff that they want — as long as you work for that, we will cover the core expenses, but once you graduate, that's over," she continued. "Because we were married at 25, you know what I mean? And we feel like because we didn't have safety nets, we got something cooking."

Michael Consuelos photographed at Sweet Space studio in NYC on October 19, 2022
Sami Drasin

Michael had a major achievement earlier this month — making it into PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue!

The 25-year-old appeared in a portfolio of famous sons, where he joked that his father, 51, always wants him and his brother Joaquin "to look like him."

"I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?' " Michael recalled. "And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa showing Michael Consuelos in Sexiest Man Alive issue
Watch Proud Mom Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Son in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue
Michael Consuelos photographed at Sweet Space studio in NYC on October 19, 2022
Michael Consuelos Admits He 'Often' Raids Dad Mark's 'Cool Closet' and 'He Always Notices'
Kelly Ripa/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjvmCDsLgjV/?hl=en. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Support Son Joaquin During College Wrestling Match
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's College Wrestling Championship Win
Let's Get Physical Lifetime movie, Michael Consuelos
Michael Consuelos Is 'Grateful' to Be in New Movie Produced by His Parents: 'They're Not Momagers'
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Is 'Constantly' Giving Her Style Advice: 'Don't Wear That!'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Says Becoming an Empty Nester with Husband Mark Consuelos Was 'Shocking... and Quiet'
Kelly Ripa's children
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo of Her 3 Kids: 'Back in the Nest for a Couple of Weeks'
Kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa Says Youngest Son Joaquin Consuelos Got His Driver's License: 'Big Day in Our House'
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation: 'Mi Amor'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spent $179 on Their 1996 Las Vegas Elopement — Including Airfare
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Do Rock Climbing 'Couples Therapy': 'Love on the Rocks'
lola consuelos prom dress
Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Turning 21 with 'Last Hurrah' Overseas Before She's 'Off the Family Nipple'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Had 'Time of Our Lives' on First Vacation Without Kids 
kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa Reveals Daughter Lola's Name Was Inspired By Barry Manilow's 'Copacabana'
Kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's 19th Birthday: 'We Love You Buddy'