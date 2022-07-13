The youngest of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's three kids is ready to hit the road

Kelly Ripa Says Youngest Son Joaquin Consuelos Got His Driver's License: 'Big Day in Our House'

Kelly Ripa is in disbelief over her youngest son's most recent milestone.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 51-year-old mom of three revealed that her son Joaquin, 19, got his driver's license.

"It was a big day in our house," she said, announcing the news. Co-host Ryan Seacrest asked if she thinks her son will actually use the license, to which Ripa revealed the University of Michigan student's motivation for getting it in the first place.

"He had his bicycle which he rode everywhere. And he's like, 'No, I'm fine with a bicycle.' And then Michigan winter rolled in," she explained. "Then he's like, 'I think I am going to need to get a driver's license because it's freezing here.'"

Though he's a little older than the typical new teen driver, Ripa was still in shock. "It was one of those things where I was like, 'How can the newborn baby have a driver's license?" she said.

"And Mark [Consuelos] was like, 'Calm down, he's 19. My nieces have had their driver's license for 4 years now.'"

In addition to Joaquin, Ripa and Consuelos are parents to Lola, 21, and Michael, 25. When their youngest left for college, the former All My Children stars became empty-nesters. They recently had their first parents-only trip in more than two decades.

"This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. … It's usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle," she shared on shared.

"So Mark and I were like, 'What are we going to do without the kids?' And the kids were like, 'What are you going to do without us!? We're your whole lives!' And I was like, 'Wrong again, kids.'"

"As it turns out, we had the time of our lives," she later shared. "There was some work involved in this trip but that's not what we were doing. We just went rock climbing. We went to the Amangiri [resort], out in Utah. It is luxury. It's like, the kind of trip we would take without kids."

On a special Mother's Day episode of Live!, Ripa quizzed her kids on how much they know about her during a game called "Who Knows Mom Best?"

The questions included Ripa's middle name, her favorite dessert, what she wanted for Mother's Day (peace and quiet) and what she finds most annoying about her kids.

"Bring your chickens to work day!" Ripa captioned a photo of herself holding a bouquet as she posed with the three kids. She shared more images of them on set on her Instagram Story.