Kelly Ripa Shows Off Family Holiday Cards with Her 3 Kids That Span Nearly Two Decades

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are parents to Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on December 23, 2022 06:03 PM
Kelly Ripa Shares Family Christmas Cards with Her Three Kids Spanning Almost Two Decades https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfC4rMPYvF/
Photo: kelly Ripa/instagram

Kelly Ripa is looking back at the many holidays her family has shared.

In a throwback Thursday post to Instagram, the mom of three looked back at the family's holiday cards, sharing selections "ranging from 2022-2003 🎄."

The 2022 offering includes a picture of the Live with Kelly and Ryan host's three children with husband Mark Consuelos: Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25.

The most recent addition to the collection was followed by shots from when the trio was much younger, from matching white tanks and jeans in what appears to be Joaquin's first family photoshoot to classic, clean holiday sweaters.

A cowboy hat picture, a Disney holiday photo with Mickey Mouse, and a formal shot round out the carousel of photos, each showing the family smiling together.

As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at their family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in the background.

Among the shimmery highlights were ornaments that featured photos of the three children and various other sentimental mementos, including a margarita ornament and one that bears the Union Jack flag.

"Isn't she lovely 🎄♥️," Ripa wrote in a post alongside a full-size photo of the multicolored, sparkly centerpiece.

"She's lovely," agreed Consuelos, 51, in a comment.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
kelly Ripa/instagram

When discussing motherhood with PEOPLE earlier this year, the 52-year-old talk show host revealed that her daughter isn't shy about offering style advice.

"Don't wear that. You look ridiculous," Ripa said, quoting Lola's candid approach. "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."

It seems as though the mother-daughter duo both offer beauty and style advice to one another.

In 2019, the family sat down for PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Issue and discussed beauty and style advice.

"What is the one thing I've always told you?" Ripa asked Lola. When Lola searched for the answer, Ripa interjected, "Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I'm so right about that."

