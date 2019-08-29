Kelly Ripa Shares TBT Photo of Son Joaquin's First Day of School Ever: 'Can't Say He Looks Thrilled'

Nobody knows the back-to-school blues better than Kelly Ripa‘s son Joaquin!

As her youngest child kicks off the new school year, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, reminisced about Joaquin’s start in education with a hilarious throwback photo on Instagram.

The back-to-school shot, which was taken on Joaquin’s very first day of school in 2006, featured the little boy with his long blond locks sporting a pout on his face — and Ripa couldn’t help but joke over her son’s expression.

“#tbt 2006 Back to school edition. Joaquin’s very first day of school ever,” Ripa captioned the photo. “Can’t say he looked thrilled about it 😕.”

Ripa also tagged her husband Mark Consuelos in the shot, who poked fun at his son’s tough-guy exterior by commenting, “💪🏼❤️💪🏼.”

Besides Joaquin, Ripa and Consuelos also share son Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18.

The parents of three have been feeling pretty sentimental as of late, especially after dropping off their daughter at college last weekend.

Ripa and Consuelos helped Lola moved into her dorm at New York University, where she will begin her first year of studies — the same school her older brother Michael attends — and commemorated the moment with a sweet photo on Instagram on Sunday.

“The nest is getting roomy…💕,” Ripa captioned a heartwarming photo of herself giving her second-born a hug and kiss during the drop-off.

Consuelos, 48, also shared the same photo of his two ladies, writing, “2 down… 1 to go…❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Image zoom From left: Michael, Kelly Ripa, Lola, Joaquin, and Mark Consuelos Miller Mobley

A few days prior to dropping Lola off at her new home, the mom of three shared an emotional throwback of her daughter.

In the sweet Instagram post, a young Ripa and her husband cradle their then-newborn daughter at her christening in 2001 — both parents looking down lovingly at their baby girl.

She included the fitting Throwback Thursday hashtag, writing, “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing) 😭.”

Image zoom From left: Joaquin, Michael, Mark Consuelos, and Lola Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The Riverdale star confirmed Ripa’s caption by commenting a crying face emoji on the post, accompanied by hearts.

Aside from her college departure, the proud parents have also recently shared moments from other big milestone events in Lola’s life, like her senior prom and graduation.

Ripa later revealed that Lola made alterations to her emerald prom dress designed by New York-based tailor Raza Wijdan “behind [their] backs,” adding, “That’s why the girls are fully on display.”