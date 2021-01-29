Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three children – Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17

Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Pics of Her, Mark Consuelos, Son Michael and Daughter Lola: 'Babies'

Kelly Ripa is reminiscing about the days when her and husband Mark Consuelos' children were much younger.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, posted throwback pictures of herself and the Riverdale actor, 49, with their two oldest children Michael, 23, and Lola, 19, from vacation a decade ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple also share son Joaquin, 17.

In one of the photos, Consuelos held up Lola who was in diapers as they waded in a pool.

In another picture, Ripa held Lola while she wore a pink princess dress and Michael looked up at them.

"#tbt 2001 Babies with their babies. 💕🌴🐬🏝🌺🥥🍍," the talk show host captioned the moments.

"I love these pics so much!!!" Consuelos commented.

Image zoom

The actor's Riverdale costar Marisol Nichols wrote, "❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, actress Debi Mazar shared, "❤️❤️ Taking my 2002 baby to college today finally ❤️."

"😭 u guys are so inspiring," Ilana Glazer commented.

Ripa and Consuelos got married in May 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children.

The couple often gets flirty on Instagram, much to their children's embarrassment.

Image zoom Credit: Ann Limongello/Walt Disney Television via Getty

In August, Lola did a joint PEOPLE interview with Ripa and gave her take on the social media behavior of her parents.

She joked that her mom's occasional "belfie" pictures are "ridiculous" and that she's learned to ignore the "thirst trap" photos Ripa posts of Consuelos.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Confesses What She Likes to Steal from Her Mom's Closet

"I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad," Ripa quipped.