Kelly Ripa Shares Epic Throwback Photo of Newborn Son Joaquin Meeting Madonna '18 Years Ago'

Kelly Ripa is throwing it back to the early aughts in honor of Madonna's birthday.

The talk show host, 50, shared an epic throwback photo to her Instagram on Monday in celebration of Madonna turning 63.

The image showed Ripa and Madonna posing backstage during the "Like a Prayer" singer's 2003 appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly. In the shot, Madonna held Ripa's then-newborn son Joaquin in her arms.

"@madonna and child," Ripa — who shares Joaquin, now 18, as well as son Michael, 24, and daughter Lola, 20, with husband Mark Consuelos — wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday M."

"to be clear, it's not Joaquin's birthday, it's @madonna's," she added, noting that the picture was taken "18 years ago."

Kelly Ripa, Joaquin Graduation Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

A lot has happened since Ripa and Consuelos' youngest met the Queen of Pop. After all, he has grown up into quite the outstanding teenager.

In March, Joaquin accepted an offer of admission from the University of Michigan, where he will be part of the wrestling team this fall.

"SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue," the university wrote in their announcement, prompting proud dad Consuelos, 50, to comment on the post with a wrestling-inspired emoji.

After attending his senior prom, Joaquin marked another major milestone a month later when he graduated from high school.

With Joaquin now college-bound, Ripa and her husband will soon become empty nesters — something that the longtime couple told PEOPLE last year they don't mind at all.

"We had our kids so young — we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," Ripa said in PEOPLE's 2020 Family Issue. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly."