The Live! host honored her husband of 26 years, her dad Joe and father-in-law Tony as she wrote, "I'm so lucky"

Kelly Ripa Shares Pics of Mark Consuelos with Their Sons and Honors Their Dads on Father's Day

Kelly Ripa knows how to show her husband just how much she cares!

The Live host paid tribute to her husband Mark Consuelos on Father's Day by sharing a snap of the star with their two sons. In an Instagram post featuring the men in her life, the screen star also dedicated slides to her father-in-law.

Ripa shared a snap of Consuelos' dad with her own father. Another photograph showed her husband hanging out with his father-in-law, Ripa's dad. While a final picture appeared to capture Consuelos in the arms of his father as a child.

"Happy Father's Day to @instasuelos my dad Joe and father-in-law Tony, (Saul). I'm so lucky," Ripa wrote alongside three heart emojis.

Ripa and Consuelos, who have been married for 26 years, love to discuss their three kids, Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 24.

Father's Day has been known to be special for the family. Ripa went through some of the photos Lola allowed her to share on her Instagram Stories this week, as she turned 21. "So my daughter was born on Father's Day, so you have to take a picture of baby Mark Consuelos holding Baby Lola," she shared.

While chatting about the photos, Ripa reminded fans she called into Live! right after giving birth to Lola.

"She was born at 6:30 a.m. but I called into the show, Gelman had scheduled it. He was like, 'Try to get out of the operating room by 9:15,' " she recalled. "I was like, 'Guys, I have to be on the air.' Talk about content — you think you making eggs is impressive. I was like, 'If we could speed this c-section along!' "

Proud dad Mark also celebrated his daughter's big day with throwbacks on Instagram. "Happy 21st bday @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you!! Love you so much lolly!!!"

The couple has found a new — and fun! — way to help families reset their priorities and spend quality time together in their new show Family Reboot, which debuted on Disney+ last week.